Baltimore City Summer Restaurant Week kicks off July 21

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Summer Restaurant Week will make its return late July.

Throughout the week, over 70 restaurants will be offering ten days of deals for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Participating restaurants menu formats range from prix-fixe menus priced at $35, $45 and $55 for dinner meals (not including tax or gratuity), with lunch and brunch starting at $15 and $25.

Some restaurants will have the freedom and flexibility to enhance dining experiences with things such as live music, free valet, beverage pairings, and more.

“Baltimore City is known for its rich-in-culture culinary scene, and Summer Restaurant Week provides a special opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore all that we have to offer at can’t-be-beat prices,” noted Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “Our restaurant neighbors, many of which are small businesses, are still rebounding from the economic impacts of the pandemic. With these tiered menu experiences, we’re hoping to drive much-needed foot traffic, support, and community gathering to the crucial businesses that make our city so

beautiful AND delicious.”

“Restaurant Week is a beloved tradition, and I’m encouraging all to break bread with a friend, colleague, or loved one at one of the many outstanding restaurants on the list,” added Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “Restaurant Week is an important way to showcase both our world-class cuisine and those who prepare it and call Baltimore home.”

To make reservation and to learn more about the deals and the participating restaurants for the week, click here.