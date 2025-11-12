Baltimore Chick-fil-A restaurants testing out all-day Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

BALTIMORE — Remember Donkey's famous "In the morning I'm making waffles" line from Shrek the movie?

Kind of gets you hungry right?

If so, we've got some good news...

Next month, for a limited time only, Baltimore area Chick-fil-A restaurants will begin offering Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches all day long.

You read that correct, as Chick-fil-A describes it, we're talking about "crispy chicken stacked between warm maple waffles, all with a touch of smoked bacon."

Try it out starting December 1.

Apparently this particular item is on test mode, meaning Baltimore is one of the only places in the nation to get your hands on one.