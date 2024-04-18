Backfin Blues restaurant closes in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Backfin Blues: Creole de Graw seafoodrestaurant is closing its location in Havre de Grace, after seven years.

The restaurant announced on social media that it's shutting down at its Union Avenue address, saying:

With a saddened heart, I announce the closing of Backfin Blues Creole de Graw. It is always difficult to say goodbye to something you have poured your heart and soul into, especially when it’s as personal as a restaurant.

We are fortunate enough to embrace the 7 successful years of getting to serve our Havre de Grace community, and will be transitioning through the next chapter by the memories built alongside our dedicated customers.



Backfin Blues Bar & Grill in Port Deposit, MD will continue to thrive and offer its unique experiences as well as flavors to both old and new faces. We hope to see you there!



As a small business owner, I THANK YOU.

The restaurant in Port Deposit is called Backfin Blues Bar & Grill.

The Havre de Grace site was formerly Chiapparelli's restaurant, for just five years.