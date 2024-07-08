Atwater's Canton location to close after more than a decade in business

BALTIMORE — Later this month, Atwater's in Canton Crossing will close its doors after more than a decade at that location.

Founder, Ned Atwater sent us a statement about the closure saying, "We are sad to say that our 10+ years as a neighborhood café at Canton Crossing is coming to an end. Operating a restaurant is both challenging and rewarding and through it all we are so grateful to have been a part of the community."

The café is known for its soups, sandwiches, and salads all made from local ingredients.

He said they are closing because they couldn't reach an agreement with their landlord. They proposed a 3-year renewal and the landlord wanted a 5-year renewal.

28 Walker Development manages the shopping center. We reached out to them about the lease and are waiting to hear back.

Atwater's has been open in Maryland since 1999 and has locations in Catonsville, Belvedere Square, and The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson. They also offer catering.

All employees at 3601 Boston Street were offered positions at the other locations.

Canton Crossing opened in 2013 and Atwater's was one of the first businesses in the shopping center.