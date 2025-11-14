Atlas Restaurant Group opening a members-only supper club in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Rosewater Supper Club, a new members-only concept from Atlas Restaurant Group, is set to open in Fells Point's historic EJ Codd Building at 1425 Aliceanna Street, also home to Atlas' headquarters, next year.

Atlas promises a "polished and unique dining experience" with a menu that features seasonal dishes and locally sourced ingredients. It features Corporate Chef Aaron Taylor as well as rotating chef collaborations.

It will also feature two bars with rare spirits, as well as an extensive wine and beer list.

"Baltimore continues to establish itself as a burgeoning top-tier dining destination, and we're excited to build off that growth and acclaim by introducing a new era of hospitality with our social club. Rosewater is unlike anything else in the city, and fills a gap in the market for those seeking a dynamic, beautiful space to make connections and enjoy a high level of curated hospitality and entertainment," says Alex Smith, Founder & CEO of Atlas Restaurant Group, in a press release.

Rosewater will be open for lunch and dinner throughout the week, and plans to feature entertainment and DJs on weekends, as well as social events for members throughout the week.

It will also include a billiards room, lounge areas, and a golf simulator. Individual and corporate memberships are available.

An individual membership has a $1,500 initiation fee and monthly dues of $75. A corporate membership, which accommodates up to four people, costs $3,600 to join and $270 per month, according to the club's website.

Atlas offered a Founding Members discount for the first 100 applications received and accepted, but according to Rosewater's website, it is sold out.

Rosewater is expected to open by the end of summer 2026.