Arthouse pizza closing in Hampden

BALTIMORE — A popular pizza restaurant on "The Avenue" in Hampden announced it will close by the end of the month.

The Arthouse Pizza Bar posted on Instagram:

"It’s official! @thearthousepizzabar is closing after 11 years. Long story short, our lease ended a while ago and we have been unable to come up with a long term win-win solution for both us and the landlord. We are now required to vacate the building by the end of October. We like to thank all the great patrons, amazing staff members, talented artists, musicians and comedians that made The Arthouse a very special place. Stop by for some yummy pizza and drinks, reminisce, and say goodbye.Definitely hang out at our big “Going out of Business” Party on Saturday October 26th. Don’t worry, we will continue to be part of the Hampden neighborhood with our other businesses, @cloud9cloth and @charmcity.hempThanks for all the memories.Priya & Randy

15h"

The owners note they have two other businesses on The Avenue - Cloud 9 Clothing, and Charm City Hemp.