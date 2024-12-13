Arby's restaurants opening in Bel Air, Annapolis

BEL AIR, Md. — Arby's is opening two new restaurants, at former KFC sites in Bel Air and Annapolis.

A ribbon-cutting is planned for 9:45 a.m. Dec. 14 for an Arby's restaurant on West Street near Parole Street in Annapolis, the company announced.

The other Arby's will open at 9:45 a.m. Dec. 17, on Baltimore Pike and Hays Street in Bel Air.

Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first 50 customers at each location will get a free roast-beef combo meal every week for a year.

Arby's said the restaurants will bring a combined 80 new jobs to the area.

The restaurants are owned by KBP, which also owns KFC, Taco Bell and Sonic restaurants.