Angeli's Pizzeria to open fifth location in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore pizzeria is adding a fifth location in the city.

Angeli's Pizzeria Bar - which has restaurants in Little Italy, Fed Hill, Govans, and a pop-up space at Harborplace - will open at The Fitzgerald apartment complex in Mount Vernon.

Angeli's is taking over the lease from Noona's restaurant, according to a press release.

Angeli's expects to open in the 11-story building, on West Mt. Royal Avenue, in December.

Juniet Ozturk - who owns the restaurant group along with brother Mert, said in a statement: