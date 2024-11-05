Watch Now
Angeli's Pizzeria to open fifth location in Baltimore

The Fitzgerald in Mt. Vernon
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore pizzeria is adding a fifth location in the city.

Angeli's Pizzeria Bar - which has restaurants in Little Italy, Fed Hill, Govans, and a pop-up space at Harborplace - will open at The Fitzgerald apartment complex in Mount Vernon.

Angeli's is taking over the lease from Noona's restaurant, according to a press release.

Angeli's expects to open in the 11-story building, on West Mt. Royal Avenue, in December.

Juniet Ozturk - who owns the restaurant group along with brother Mert, said in a statement:

We have an incredible and loyal consumer following, a tremendous relationship with MCB Real Estate due to our location in Harborplace, and are proceeding with this new location with full confidence. Bolton Hill is extremely well-known throughout the Baltimore area and beyond, and the nearby demographics and steady stream of visitors and college students are more than enough to sustain us.

