After two decades serving Baltimore, beloved Harbor East cafe Teavolve announces closure

BALTIMORE — A beloved Baltimore brunch destination that served the community for two decades is closing its doors.

Over the weekend, Teavolve Cafe in Harbor East posted about the closure on Instagram, saying the restaurant's last day is Friday, September 19.

In the post they said, "This has been an incredible chapter filled with so many cherished memories, delicious meals and unwavering support from all of you."

It goes on to say, "We are so grateful for every warm smile, every shared story, and the privilege of being part of your dining experiences. Your loyalty has truly meant the world to us."

The goal was to create a non-traditional contemporary teahouse experience in Baltimore. Tea-ology opened in 2005 in Fells Point, selling pastries and a variety of teas.

In 2008, owners Sunni Gilliam and Del Powell, opened the Harbor East location and the name was changed to Teavolve. It serves a large selection of loose leaf teas, local coffee, and a huge brunch and lunch menu.

For a time, it was the only black-owned restaurant in the upscale Harbor East neighborhood.

Beyond serving customers, Teavolve demonstrated its community commitment during the pandemic.

Teavolve teamed up with World Class Kitchen to bring fresh, individually packaged meals directly to communities that needed support most.

Twice a week, they delivered meals to over 250 seniors at Liberty Recreation Center, Terrace Garden Senior Apartments, Walker Senior Co-op, and other local sites.

In an interview with Eater DC just seven months ago, Governor Wes Moore named the restaurant as one of his favorites in Maryland, saying, "If I’m looking for more comfort food, I’ll go to Teavolve Cafe."

Teavolve has been mentioned as a must-stop spot in Baltimore by Ebony, USA Today, and Travel Noire, to name a few.

The closure marks the end of an era for a restaurant that became synonymous with community service and authentic hospitality in Baltimore.

While the Instagram post doesn't specify the reason for the closure, WMAR has reached out to owners Sunni Gilliam and Del Powell for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.