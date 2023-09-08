After 36 years Chaps Pit Beef in Baltimore is moving ... right next door

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore staple is moving on from its home of more than three decades.

Since 1987 Chaps Pit Beef has been based out of a shack at 5801 Pulaski Highway.

It started as a $12,000 wedding gift from Gus Glava to his daughter Donna and new son in-law Bob Creager.

The idea was for the newly married couple to build a pit beef stand in the lot where Glava owned a night club.

Today it's as the Gentlemen’s Gold Club, and right next to it is Chaps.

Over time Chaps grew in popularity, even appearing on several nationally televised series on the Food Network.

The business has since added a second location in Glen Burnie and ventured into franchising with restaurants in Aberdeen and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Although five buildings have been added onto the original, it was time to move into a newer, fresher, larger spot.

But customers won't have far to travel.

While the new location will technically be at a different address, it will be situated right behind the current restaurant.

A soft opening is expected to launch any day now, according to Chaps Facebook page.