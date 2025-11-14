A taste of New Orleans and Paris coming to Metro Centre Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Two new restaurants are set to open at Metro Centre Owings Mills in 2026. Paris Baguette and Miss Toya's Creole House have signed leases with David S. Brown Enterprises.

Paris Baguette offers a variety of freshly baked bread, pastries, and cakes, along with sandwiches and specialty drinks.

Miss Toya's Creole House offers a menu featuring Cajun-inspired dishes, New Orleans favorites, and specialty cocktails. It already has locations in Silver Spring and Baltimore.

These additions will join ChiiMii Sushi & Sando & Omakase Bar, which recently opened. Royal Dental is also scheduled to open next year.

Metro Centre Owings Mills is a mixed-use development featuring residential and retail components. The project is envisioned to include 1.2 million square feet of office space, retail and dining options, residential units, and a full-service hotel.