A Fells Point pub is the only Maryland location to make New York Times Restaurant List

BALTIMORE — It accommodates 18 people at the bar and 20 in the lounge, and it's being recognized as one of the country's best restaurants.

The Wren in Fells Point is the only Maryland location to make the New York Times' Restaurant List, the 50 best places in America right now.

The pub and lounge opened in February of this year, in the space that was occupied by Birds of a Feather for 40 years.

The Times called it "a perfect pub" and says, "Will Mester, the chef and an owner, working with a couple of induction burners and a small convection oven, produces lovely, seasonal pub fare."

According to The Wren's website, they "take inspiration from much of continental Europe, Ireland and the UK, focusing on seasonal, country cooking traditions."

The menu changes daily, sometimes at the last minute, so you will have a different experience every time you stop in.

To create the list, 14 Times' reporters and editors ate more than 200 meals across the country to find the 50 best. The team didn't announce themselves as working for the Times and paid for all their own food.