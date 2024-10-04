7 Brew coffee drive-thru wants to open in Owings Mills, Abingdon

BALTIMORE — A rapidly-growing drive-thru coffee chain that promises "a fun, mind-blowing experience" is looking to open several restaurants in Maryland, including two in the greater Baltimore area.

7 Brew has applied for a location along Route 924 at Singer Road, in a vacant bank building, in Abingdon.

The company is also hoping to open in Owings Mills, in the shopping center with Hobby Lobby, on Reisterstown Road at Owings Mills Boulevard.

7 Brew is only drive-thru, with no interior seating.

The company says it's about "cultivating kindness" and aims to "make your visit the happiest part of your day."

The menu hasseven original coffee drinks, as well as energy drinks, teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes.

A community input meeting for the Abingdon location was just held Thursday.

A site plan shows two drive-thru lanes proposed. It would make use of 23 existing parking spaces.

The franchisee, Robert Zimmer, said he notes 7 Brew doesn't offer any food, because it's focused on beverages and speed.

"We think it's kind of a different coffee concept," he said, noting that when customers pull up, "the music is pumping" and employees are just focused on getting people's day started.

"It's about speed, efficiency and culture," he said.

Zimmer said other locations where he hopes to open 7 Brew include Edgewater in Anne Arundel County, and Salisbury on the Eastern Shore.

