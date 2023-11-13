ZooLights will no longer be offered at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore won't be holding its ZooLights event this year, replacing it instead with a series of events called Holly-Days Weekends.

The Zoo hopes the new events will help highlight the animals more.

Spokesperson Mike Evitts said:

ZooLights was a good fit for us during the pandemic. As the pandemic went away we added more in-person elements to ZooLights but, because it happened after dark, visitors weren't able to see the animals we care for. We planned Holly-Days to help visitors have fun and get to enjoy the animals here that are out during the winter.

We unveiled a new holiday promotion to replace ZooLights, called Holly-Days. It takes place over four weekends starting right after Thanksgiving. Each weekend has a different theme with lots of fun things for kids and adults.

The Holly-Days events were announced Nov. 3, and will launch Nov. 24.

The themed weekends will involve a Festive Kick-Off, The Grinch of Zooville, Hanukkah Happenings, and Frozen Wild.

The special events are included with Zoo admission or membership. More information is online at MarylandZoo.org .