YouthWorks applications opens up on Jan. 2nd

The applications for YouthWorks 2024 open up on January 2.

This is for both participants and for summer employers.

YouthWorks is a summer employment program for teens and young adults aged 14-21, with positions across private companies , non-profits and public agencies.

This year it will run from July 8th through August 9th and participants will earn $15 an hour and can work up to 25 hours a week.

According to a news release, last year YouthWorks offered over 6,650 jobs and over the last decade, they've connected teens and young adults to over 85,000 summer jobs.