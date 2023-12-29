YouthWorks applications opens up on Jan. 2nd

The applications for YouthWorks 2024 open up on January 2.
This is for both participants and for summer employers.
YouthWorks is a summer employment program for teens and young adults aged 14-21, with positions across private companies , non-profits and public agencies.
This year it will run from July 8th through August 9th and participants will earn $15 an hour and can work up to 25 hours a week.
According to a news release, last year YouthWorks offered over 6,650 jobs and over the last decade, they've connected teens and young adults to over 85,000 summer jobs.
How to apply:
Applications open for youth and summer employers on January 2, 2024. You can apply or learn more about YouthWorks by going to youthworks.oedworks.com. Contact the YouthWorks team at 410-545-1820 on weekdays from 8:30am - 4:30pm or email us at summerjobs@baltimorecity.gov for questions.