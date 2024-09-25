Youth help create space for new basketball court in Northeast Baltimore

The gloomy and wet conditions didn't stop children from enjoying a brand new basketball court in their neighborhood.

Baltimore Rec and Parks cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Briscoe Park basketball court in the Coldstream Homestead Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore.

It's got new hoops, a new court, and new fencing.

The upgrades are largely thanks to the ones who will use them the most.

Earlier this summer, about 50 kids from the area got to work.

They weren't playing basketball, says Mark Washington, Executive Producer of the Coldstream Homestead Montebello Community Corporation.

"These kids were cleaning up, moving debris, hauling trash, doing the whole nine yards. That program will continue because that spirit of giving back is something that resonated with this neighborhood here and those residents from this area."

The court is part of Baltimore's rec rollout. It's the 26th playground rec and parks has cut the ribbon on since starting the rollout in 2023.