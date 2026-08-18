"Your support over the years has meant the world to me": Trey Mancini Says Goodbye to Baseball

Former Baltimore Orioles first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini has announced his retirement from professional baseball, bringing an end to a career defined by perseverance, resilience and one of the most remarkable comeback stories in Major League Baseball.

Mancini shared the news in a post on Instagram, where he reflected on his journey through baseball and thanked those who helped him along the way, including the Orioles' athletic training staff and his doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

"Simply put, your proactivity and expertise saved my life," Mancini wrote. "I am forever indebted to you all."

Mancini debuted with the Orioles in 2016 and quickly made an impression, hitting home runs in each of his first three Major League starts.

His career paused in 2020 when he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

Mancini missed the entire shortened season while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

He returned to the Orioles in 2021 and authored one of baseball's most inspirational comebacks, earning Major League Baseball's Comeback Player of the Year Award after hitting 21 home runs and helping Baltimore remain competitive during a rebuilding period.

Mancini's Orioles tenure came to an emotional conclusion in 2022. In what would become his final game with Baltimore, he hit a home run on Mo Gaba Day, honoring the beloved Baltimore sports superfan who developed a close friendship with Mancini before losing his own battle with cancer.

The next day, the Orioles traded Mancini to the Houston Astros. Later that season, he helped Houston win the 2022 World Series championship, the only title of his career.

After stints in the minor leagues and an attempt to return to the majors, Mancini signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2026. He was designated for assignment in June after playing 5 games.

Over parts of eight Major League seasons, Mancini became one of Baltimore's most popular players, admired not only for his on-field production but also for his determination to overcome cancer and return to the game he loved.

For many Orioles fans, Mancini's legacy will extend far beyond baseball. His battle with cancer, his connection to the Baltimore community and his triumphant return to the field made him a symbol of resilience both in the city and across the sport.

In his retirement post, Mancini ended with "This game has been the focal point of my life since my parents signed me up for T-ball 30 years ago, and I have immense gratitude for everything it has given me. Thank you to everyone along the way who made it the journey of a lifetime."

