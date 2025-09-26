Your Money Minute: What the Fed's rate cut means for your money

The Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut is generating headlines across the country. But what does it really mean for your wallet?

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped 6.49%—an 11-month low. That shift has already sparked the largest surge in mortgage activity since 2022, with refinancing applications climbing 12% and new home purchases rising 9%.

Although the Fed does not set mortgage rates directly, its actions influence the short-term rates that ripple through the broader economy. Mortgage rates generally track the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which reflects investor confidence, inflation expectations, and economic risk.

For consumers, a rate cut translates into lower borrowing costs—encouraging more home purchases, refinancing, and even new business investment. But there's a flip side: more buyers often drive up home prices, adding new competition to an already tight housing market.

Three Smart Money Moves

Financial experts caution that chasing rates alone can backfire. Instead, consider these guidelines:



Run the Refi Rule: Only refinance if your monthly savings cover the closing costs within 24 months. Otherwise, hold off. Avoid Being House Rich, Cash Poor: Keep your total housing payment—including mortgage, taxes, insurance, and HOA fees— at or below 25% of your net (after-tax) household income. If your income fluctuates, aim for an even lower percentage. Maintain a Financial Cushion: After closing, keep at least 3-6 months of living expenses in reserve. Without a safety net, one setback can quickly become a crisis.

The bottom line: Lower rates create opportunity, but smart planning creates security.

Catch Your Money Minute with Candy Valentino every Friday on Good Morning Maryland.