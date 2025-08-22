Your Money Minute: The three pillars of wealth building

Most of us grew up believing the way to "get ahead" was simple: work hard. Get a steady paycheck. Save what you can.

But if your want to build wealth— not just earn a living— you need to stand on three pillars:

1. Investments

2. Real Estate

3. Owning a Business

Let's focus on the last one, because it's the one most people overlook. Owning a business doesn't have to mean starting the next big tech company or pitching on Shark Tank. It can be small and simple— but here's why it matters:



You're not limited to one paycheck. You create income based on your effort, not someone else's opinion of your worth. Tax Advantages: Business owners pay tax on profit, not total income. Plus, legitimate expenses— like your phone bill, part of your internet, car mileage, equipment, software, even a home office— can be deducted before the IRS takes its share.

Asset Creation: You're building something that can grow in value. Something you can sell or pass on.

Bottom line: You can't save your way to wealth alone. At some point, you've got to build something. Even if it starts small— it starts with you.

