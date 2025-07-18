Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Your Money Minute: Connect, don't just collect

money-generic.png
WFTS
money-generic.png
Posted
and last updated

Ever meet someone with multiple gym memberships but no workout routine? That's how many people manage their money.

We work hard and save, but over time, we end up with a scattered mix of accounts — an old 401(k), an IRA from years ago, maybe a forgotten brokerage. It feels responsible, but really, we're just collecting — not planning.

When your money's scattered, your strategy is too. Without a clear view of what you have and why, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. That's when people freeze — or worse, make rash decisions when the market dips.

It's like trying to win a game with no playbook. You've got the skill and effort — but without a plan, you're winging it.

Here's how to shift:

1. Take Inventory: List all your accounts — retirement, savings, brokerage, even insurance. Know what each is for and where it stands.

2. Consolidate Smartly: Fewer accounts can bring more clarity. Consider rolling over old 401(k)s or combining IRAs to simplify.

3. Align with a Plan: Decide what you want your money to do. Connect your savings both short and long term goals.

4. Talk to a Pro: The right advisor can help turn a scattered portfolio into a focused, actionable plan.

The Bottom Line:

Saving is great — but strategy builds wealth. Don't just collect your money. Connect it with a purpose and shape the financial future you deserve.

For more real-life money advice, watch Your Money Minute every week on Good Morning Maryland.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are