Your Money Minute: Confidence is built, not born

You know, I didn't grow up with money. And like a lot of women, I was never really taught how to handle it— not at home, not in school. In fact, a recent study found that only one in five women felt they got a solid financial education in school. One in five. That sticks with you.

So many women tell me they don't feel confident managing money. And it's not because they're not smart or capable— they are. But from a young age, we get different messages. Boys are encouraged to invest, negotiate, take risks. Girls? We're told to save, be careful, play it safe. Over time, that creates a gap— not in ability, but in confidence.

Then you add in caregiving, wage gaps, and the pressure to keep money talk "polite" or private— it's no wonder so many women feel like they're always second-guessing themselves when it comes to finances.

But here's what I've learned: Confidence doesn't come first. Action does... You don't have to know everything to take the first step. Talk to people you trust, schedule the appointment, open the account. Ask the question— even if it feels a little scary.

Because no matter where you started, you're allowed to grow into someone who feels strong and clear about money. Confidence is built, not born. And you can start building yours today.