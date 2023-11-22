Your drain isn't a turkey, so don't cover it in grease!

LAUREL, Md. — This Thanksgiving, avoid a grease blockage in your drain!

Allowing grease, food scraps, poultry skin, dressing or vegetable peels to go down the drain can lead to an expensive and messy sewage backup inside your home.

If you don't want the plumber over for the big meal, follow these steps:



Can it: pour grease into an empty soup can

Cool it: put the can in the freezer or refrigerator until it hardens

Toss it: once the can is full, throw it in the trash

Pouring hot water down the drain will not help prevent the blockage either.

The water may push the grease further inside the pipe, eventually hardening and causing a sewage overflow inside a home or manhole.

This will result in an environmental hazard with wastewater spilling into creaks, streams and the Chesapeake Bay.

