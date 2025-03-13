Your debt, their gain: Scammer poses as collection agent to bilk Annapolis woman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police say a woman on Amberstone Court this week received a telephone call demanding she settle an outstanding credit card debt.

“It was over $5600. So, she felt that she needed to handle it immediately. So, she decided to pay over the phone,” said Kortlan Jackson of the Annapolis Police Department.

It was only after she made the payment that she asked to speak with a supervisor and she was refused.

Her next call would be to police.

“It’s more so the pressure that is given when the people are calling,” said Jackson, “It’s more of a ‘Oh, you need to do this now. We’re going to close your account’. So, it’s kind of an urgency to do it. So, I think that’s where people really get tripped up.”

To make matters worse, the victim later told police she’s already paid off the balance on that credit card, and she’s already canceled the account.

Now, she’s paid it a second time, and the odds of her recovering her bogus payment are slim at best.

“There’s always a chance to fix some things like this, but in these types of cases, it is really hard, because then you have to go back and find out where the call came from, who is making the phone calls and how are they getting this information,” said Jackson, “So, yes, it’s really hard.”

Experts suggest if you receive a similar call, never share your information and ask for theirs—-a call back number, their name, company and an address.

Also, you should ask for a written notice of your alleged debt before discussing any payment and contact the original creditor.

