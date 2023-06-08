Young Lee requests Md. Supreme Court to take up Adnan Syed appeal

The representative of murder victim Hae Min Lee is asking the Maryland Supreme Court to hear the appeal of a man once convicted of her murder.

Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother, filed a cross-petition for Writ of Certiorari in the Maryland Supreme Court Thursday morning.

RELATED: Adnan Syed’s murder conviction on hold for now, as Maryland Supreme Court considers appeal

"While the Appellate Court's decision in Lee v. State, et al.., remedies serious procedural deficiencies in the vacatur process in this case, it falls short in one critical respect: it leaves no one to speak on the Lee family's behalf," the petition states.

In the first footnote of the 224-page cross-petition document, lawyers for Young Lee write that "although Mr. Lee disagrees with Mr. Syed on which questions this appeal presents, he agrees that this case involves important legal issues warranting review."

Syed was released last fall after a vacatur hearing where a judge decided to vacate his murder conviction.

RELATED: Timeline: Adnan Syed's 23-year journey to freedom

The Baltimore City State's Attorney at the time, Marylin Mosby, who had also supported vacating the conviction, dropped charges a couple weeks later.

Young Lee argued to the Appellate Court that his rights as a victim representative were violated during the vacatur hearing, saying he wasn't given proper notice.

The Appellate Court ruled a new hearing had to be held, reinstating Syed's conviction, but delayed the ruling taking effect.

Syed appealed to the Maryland Supreme Court last month.