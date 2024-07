PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A young child was critically injured after a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday night.

Around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Akron Street for a shooting.

Once they arrived, they saw three people injured from gunshot wounds, including a young child.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say, the two adults had non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.