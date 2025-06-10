You Make Scents Candles in Bel Air closing June 30

BEL AIR, Md. — You Make Scents Candles, a candle shop located in downtown Bel Air, announced it will be closing at the end of June.

The shop made the announcement on its Facebook page, stating that having the location in Bel Air for the past three years "has been amazing!"

"We have met so many wonderful people throughout our time here and would like to thank everyone in the community for all the love and support we have been shown. It is time to close this chapter and begin a new one," the announcement stated.

The business did not disclose why it would be closing down, but did say it will be offering on the go parties.

Events will also be held around town and majority of the products will be sold at 50% off.

The last day to pick up left behind candles will be June 29, with the business' last day being June 30.

The full post can be seen below: