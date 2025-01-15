You could win free groceries for life as part of Grocery Outlet's grand opening in Overlea

NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Grocery Outlet is continuing to expand its presence in Maryland.

The discount grocery chain is opening a new store in Overlea on January 23.

An official ribbon cutting will be held on site at 7660 Belair Road, starting at 10am.

Customers are encouraged to arrive early for some cool prize giveaways.

"Starting at 7:00 a.m., the first 100 customers will receive a Bliss Buck gift card for mystery amounts ranging from $5 to $500," Grocery Outlet said in a press release. "Shoppers will also receive one free reusable bag with their purchase through opening week, while supplies last."

That's not all, customers using the Grocery Outlet app can enter to win free groceries for life and other freebies.

The store, which will be independently owned and operated by Robin Eccleston, is also donating $1,000 to the Baltimore Animal and Rescue Care Shelter.

Maryland's other Grocery Outlets are located in Cockeysville, Owings Mills, Catonsville, Eldersburg, Westminster, Glen Burnie, and Edgewood,

Another remains under construction on Liberty Road, at the former site of Giant supermarket.