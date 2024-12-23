You can hear the story of the American Girl Doll of the Year from Maryland, read to shelter pets

BALTIMORE — The American Girl Doll of the Year is from Columbia and the Maryland SPCA wants you to hear her story from the woman who wrote it.

Clare Hutton is the author of "My Journal by Summer McKinny" and is also from Columbia.

There are two book readings on Friday, December 27, followed by a dog treat-making activity and the opportunity to read to the shelter pets.

Summer is a dog lover who started her own business, bakes dog cookies, and volunteers at her local animal shelter.

RELATED CONTENT:For the first time, the American Girl Doll of the Year is from Maryland

This book is extra special for the Maryland SPCA because Katie Flory, the community care and advocacy director, helped create Summer's story.

Flory was emailed drafts of the book and advised on the story. She made sure Summer was walking a safe number of dogs, and even had them change a cat treat recipe to make it safer.

"One of the big missions through my career is to teach young people kindness to animals. So being able to be part of Summer's story and help guide the next generation of young people when it comes to animals was extremely thrilling for me and really helped me to know that we're reaching our mission," says Flory.

The event on Friday does require tickets. You will get a signed copy of Summer's journal and enjoy a fun day at the Maryland SPCA.