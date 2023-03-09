Years after student assaults teacher, she returns to volunteer to help students

BALTIMORE — Camille Hinmon is back in the classroom after a nearly five-year hiatus. The now retired Baltimore City school’s teacher wasn't smiling the last time we spoke with her.

"I did forgive the person," Hinmon said.

Hinmon's story made national news after she was assaulted by a student and the video went viral.

"I did have a down period but through the love of my family, the love of God and the love of so many people around me, I'm okay," Hinmon said.

She's more than okay now and putting her passion to work as a volunteer with the district’s robotics program.

"Every time there's a tournament, I'm one of the volunteers to make sure things happen the way they're supposed to," Hinmon said.

Gino Tagaytay is over the Robotics program for Baltimore city schools. He met Hinmon in 2009 when he was a new young teacher from the Philippines.

"Camille coming back is just an amazing feeling. Excellent communicator and encouragement with the kids and the coaches. She's been a positive force for former coaches who are now coming back," Tagatay said.

"I was teacher of the year that was in 2014. I also won the Maryland Association of teachers science award for outstanding science educational leadership," Hinmon said.

Now she's inspiring a new generation of young people.

Accomplishments like those are what Camille Hinmon wants to be remembered for, not a video clip that forever changed her life.

"I felt like it was time for me to come back and do something positive for the community," said Hinmon.