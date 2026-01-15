Year-long investigation shuts down two drug trafficking operations in Baltimore

A year-long investigation has shut down two drug trafficking operations in Baltimore, officials announced.

The open-air drug markets were operating near homes, businesses and churches on North Collington and Greenmount Avenue in North Baltimore.

Investigators seized nearly 20 pounds of narcotics, over $55,000 in cash and multiple guns.

The bust resulted from wiretaps and months of collaboration between local, state and federal agencies.

Eleven suspects now face firearm and drug trafficking charges.

"We have dismantled these crews and stopped almost a dozen criminals from taking advantage of our city and bringing chaos into our streets," Jimmy Paul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore, said.

Community tips also helped agents, and they encourage people to report drug activity in their neighborhoods.