"Yeah I shot her": Police catch man pointing gun at wounded woman in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — An argument turns into gunfire in Severn.

Officers witnessed Stacy Delon Smith, 48, holding a handgun inside the front doorway of his home on Oriole Court.

In front of him, laying outside on the concrete steps, was a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

"Yeah I shot her," yelled Smith.

After peacefully surrendering Smith reportedly told police the woman had the gun first, before he took it away and shot her.

Detectives recovered two more handguns from Smith's house, one of which was stolen out of Baltimore County.

Turns out Smith is prohibited from owning a firearm due to being under an active court protective order through April 2025.

Police believe a second unidentified woman was involved, but fled the scene.

What led to the initial argument remains unclear, as does the relationship between Smith and the victim.

For now it appears Smith has avoided attempted murder charges. Court documents show multiple counts of illegal firearm possession and second-degree assault.

He's currently being held without bail with a preliminary court hearing scheduled for October 23.