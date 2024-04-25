"Y'all must have a clone of me or something": Suspect charged in beating of homeless man eating at Checkers

BALTIMORE — A homeless man was left in a coma after being brutally beaten while eating outside a Northeast Baltimore fast food restaurant.

Now the alleged perpetrator faces attempted murder charges, because the whole thing was caught on video.

It happened after midnight on April 17.

Charging documents say the 40-year-old victim had just ordered food from the pickup window of Checkers on Moravia Road.

After sitting down to eat, charging documents say the victim was approached by 34-year-old Deluntae Boyd.

Surveillance shows Boyd looking through the victim's food bag, snatching it, and then walking away.

The victim reportedly yells something at Boyd, prompting him to turn back around.

This is when detectives say Boyd pushed the victim down, causing his head to hit the table.

According to charging documents, Boyd then beat the victim into unconsciousness, punching him 10 times while stomping his head eight times.

By the time police arrived on scene, Boyd had fled. The victim was already taken to a hospital, and was unresponsive with a brain bleed.

Detectives identified Boyd by his outfit the night of the attack.

An officer spotted him walking around the next day wearing the same exact clothing.

When brought in for questioning, detectives showed Boyd surveillance photos of the wanted suspect, at which time he reportedly replied "that looks like me, y'all must have a clone of me or something."