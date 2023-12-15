Wylie Funeral Homes opens it's third location

BALTIMORE — A longstanding Baltimore business is expanding to help families dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Wylie Funeral Homes opened its third location, Wylie on the Alameda. The family-owned business has been serving the community for 30 years.

The expansion is part of a $2 million investment to provide funeral services for families in need.

The Wylie family has deep ties in the community with a flower boutique and mental health center.

In 2012, the Wylie Foundation was created to award scholarships, host food drives, and donate school supplies.

Mayor Brandon Scott spoke about the impact the family has had.

"Whether it's young people who fall victim to violence or someone who doesn't have the best insurance," said Scott, "this family has always been there for their community. That's the difference between a business that is in the community and of the community."

"Having someone they can call on and know. As their grandma transitions and then their mother transitions, it becomes generational. That generational connection is very important in the African American community," said the CEO of Wylie Funeral Homes, Brandon Wylie.

The two other funeral homes are in Randallstown and North Mount Street in Baltimore City.