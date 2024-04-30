WWII Warbird Showcase 2024 Tour includes stop in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — There are some really cool planes coming to Hagerstown this summer.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announces its 2024 Tour Schedule which includes an airshow and showcase event in Maryland.

The airshow will be here June 4-5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visitors may choose to ride in various warbirds with prices between $125 and $1,750.

John Lackey

Headlining the warbird rides will be a Stinson OY-1 with combat missions in its logbook at the Battle of Saipan.

National Air Tour



Warbird rides will include a Fairchild Forwarder which carries up to three passengers, and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open-cockpit bi-plane.

To book a ride, click here.

In addition to warbird rides, people can get a close-up view of several static warbirds at several events.

This includes a Japanese Fuji LM-1, one of only three in the world.

National Air Tour



For more information, click here.