WWII Warbird Showcase 2024 Tour includes stop in Maryland

Posted: 5:06 PM, Apr 30, 2024
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — There are some really cool planes coming to Hagerstown this summer.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announces its 2024 Tour Schedule which includes an airshow and showcase event in Maryland.

The airshow will be here June 4-5 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Visitors may choose to ride in various warbirds with prices between $125 and $1,750.

Headlining the warbird rides will be a Stinson OY-1 with combat missions in its logbook at the Battle of Saipan.

Warbird rides will include a Fairchild Forwarder which carries up to three passengers, and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open-cockpit bi-plane.

To book a ride, click here.

In addition to warbird rides, people can get a close-up view of several static warbirds at several events.

This includes a Japanese Fuji LM-1, one of only three in the world.

For more information, click here.

