WTMD brings the fun of First Thursday back to Canton Waterfront Park

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's largest free musical festival series is back!

WTMD announced that the 20th First Thursday Festival will return on Thursday, June 5, at Canton Waterfront Park.

The series begins with a performance from Craig Finn, who is currently on tour for his sixth studio album, "Always Been."

Performers along with Finn include, Brandi & the Alexanders, and Rex Pax, formed by UMBC alumni Rex Echevarría and Sam Pascal.

Besides the music, you can also enjoy a smorgasbord of the best bites Baltimore has to offer from local food trucks/tents, and shop from nearly 100 local art and craft vendors.

More information on the series will be updated in the coming months online at WTMD's website.

