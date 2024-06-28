Wrong-way driver killed after striking another car head-on near I-97 overpass

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after driving the wrong way and striking another car head on I-97 in Anne Arundel County.

Thursday night, around 10:04 p.m., police responded to Dorsey Road at I-97 for a crash involving several vehicles.

Police say a 2006 Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Dorsey Road when it struck a 2019 Honda HR-V head-on.

A 2015 Honda Accord traveling behind the HR-V was unable to avoid hitting it after the initial collision.

The driver of the Mazda, 40-year-old Christopher Gianfrancesco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the Honda HR-V and Honda Accord were uninjured. The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.