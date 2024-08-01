Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on I-695, police say

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A Prince George's County man was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-695 early this morning.

Police said the at-fault driver is believed to have been driving drunk.

It happened at about 2:37 a.m. on the outer loop, near Stevenson Road in Pikesville, said Maryland State Police.

The outer loop was shut down in that area until 6:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation shows that Liluram Paudel, 34, who is believed to have been driving drunk, was driving a Toyota Corolla and entered the Beltway going the wrong way, near Reisterstown Road.

He crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a Nottingham man, 64-year-old John Quame De Love.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paudel, along with a passenger in his car (Kashiram Khatri) was taken to Sinai Hospital.

Police cautioned that this information is preliminary and the investigation continues.

