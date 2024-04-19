COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Night had fallen on the Wintergreen apartment complex in Cockeysville when gunshots pierced through the darkness.

“I was sitting there watching TV, all the sudden you hear, ‘Blum! Blum! Blum! Blum! Blum! Blum!’” one neighbor hold us who asked us to conceal his identity for his own protection.

Police would later limit their comment on what had happened.

“Once officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds,” said Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin, “That individual has since been taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.”

Whether the victim lived in the complex, knew his killer or had gotten involved in a dispute of some kind, police simply aren’t saying.

“Once we have more information, we’ll let you know,” added Corbin.

What we do know comes from people who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting.

“I didn’t see anything at all,” the neighbor told us, “It took police so long to get here. The ambulance—-it took him forever. Firetrucks came first, but I was so astonished. It was like ‘Wow, not here. Not in Cockeysville.”

And while police haven’t released the victim’s name, they couldn’t help, but feel his family’s loss.

“I heard the lady out here,” the neighbor recounted, “She was crying. She said they shot her son. She was crying. I could see where she was laying on top of him. Yes. Laying on top of him, and she was crying up a storm."

If you have any information, which could help police, you’re asked to call them at 410-307-2020 or you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.