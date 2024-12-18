Would-be victim takes matters into own hands when confronted by gunman

BALTIMORE — Justified self defense.

A would-be victim took matters into his own hands last month when confronted by a gunman at an apartment complex in Northeast Baltimore.

It all happened November 1, when police were called to the 6100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard for a reported shooting.

On scene officers discovered a wounded 33-year-old man. Turns out, it was the alleged shooter who called 911.

Detectives learned it was the victim who first approached and pulled a gun on the shooter, who happened to legally be carrying, allowing him to turn the tables on a potential robbery situation.

Although stopping short of announcing a robbery or demanding property, the 33-year-old victim turned suspect was wearing a mask and all dark clothing during the encounter.

Police also said he didn't live in the apartment building where the shooting took place.

In the end, investigators recovered both guns involved in the incident.

The injured man remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.