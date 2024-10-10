Would-be carjacking victim fights back against gunman in Anne Arundel County

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A would-be carjacking victim fights back.

It happened around 7:30pm Wednesday at the Marathon Gas Station on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.

Anne Arundel County Police say the victim was approached by a man armed with a gun demanding his car keys.

At first the 32-year-old victim gave up his keys, but soon rushed the gunman causing him to fall backwards.

This reportedly caused the suspect's gun to go off, striking the victim's windshield. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The gunman fled the scene with another person on the back of a moped. Police have yet to catch him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.