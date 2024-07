BALTIMORE — The World's Largest Bounce House is going on tour and Baltimore is on the list of stops.

The Big Bounce America rolls will stay in Baltimore for two weekends, August 17 through 18 and August 23 through 25 at Middle Branch Park.

Inflatables will include a newly expanded 24,000 square feet World's Largest Bounce House and a 900 foot obstacle course.

