"World's biggest bounce house" coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Who doesn't love a good bounce house?

If you're looking for a different kind of family activity this summer, there's a unique attraction coming to a south Baltimore park in August.

It claims to the "the world's biggest touring inflatable theme park" - and it's stopping by Middle Branch Park for just a few days.

The 24,000-square-foot "Big Bounce America" will be at the park, at 3301 Waterview Avenue, starting Aug. 17.

Besides "the world's biggest bounce house," the park promises to include eight inflatable attractions like a 900-foot-long obstacle course, a customized sports arena, and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

The event offers sessions that must be reserved in advance, for all ages, from toddler to adult. Tickets start at $22. Many already appear to be sold out. For more information, contact The Big Bounce America through their website.

Big Bounce America was created by the event company XL Event Lab, which has offices in Orlando, Fla., and in Europe.