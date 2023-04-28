Workers Union says Baltimore work sites are unsafe

BALTIMORE — Baltimore employees want better protection on the job.

Today is Workers' Memorial Day, honoring workers killed or seriously injured on the job.

The City Union of Baltimore honored two of their own.

Trina Cunningham died in 2019 when she fell from a cat walk.

In 2018, Kyle Hancock died when a trench caved in on him.

Union leaders say added safety measures are still needed to protect workers from harm.

"They don't even have the tools that are necessary to check the air to make sure that it's safe. How can they possibly get home if they don't even know what hazards they need to find? That they need to be aware of? Like, until somebody like Trina Cunningham comes along and finds the hazard for us," said Tim Gray, Baltimore City employee/ Union member.

The union says they commissioned a safety report last summer detailing quote, "Unhealthy and dangerously unsafe conditions" at Baltimore worksites.

We have reached out to the Department of Public Works and they have not yet responded.