JOPPA, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a person was killed in a work zone in Harford County Tuesday morning.

Troopers arrived at the southbound I-95 area near Mountain Road for reports of a crash involving a dump truck.

Initial findings show the dump truck was backing up in a work zone when it struck the worker.

One lane of southbound I-95 was closed during the investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.