Work to begin to improve pedestrian safety on Route 1

ELKRIDGE, Md. — The pain seems as fresh today as it did in December of 2023 when 48-year-old Tanya Lilly attempted to cross Route 1 at Doctor Patel Drive in Elkridge and lost her life just as another victim would nine months later.

“We can’t call it pedestrian error when the error was simply trying to be a pedestrian on a road that was not safe,” said Maryland Del. Jessica Feldmark.

Calling it Howard County’s top transportation priority, local leaders first identified the need for safety enhancements seven years ago.

“This is not a safe place to be anywhere near that roadway,” said Howard County Council President Liz Walsh,“ and so I am grateful that we are finally getting to the point where we can safely pass to the other side of the six-lane highway.”

Plans call for a four-way traffic signal at Doctor Patel Drive as well as a new sidewalk and a high visibility crosswalk, which will also be constructed at nearby Rowanberry Drive.

Projects, which had to survive calls to defund others amidst the ongoing budget crisis.

“I know many of those of us who have represented Elkridge also realize that Elkridge and our residents here often times have a chip on their shoulder and fell like often times, they are not getting the attention and the resources they need,” said Maryland Senator Clarence Lam, “This is a very important win for the Elkridge community.”

Work is scheduled to get underway on the $2.3 million projects within the next few weeks.