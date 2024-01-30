Woolly Mammoth skeleton on public display for the first time in Maryland

OVERLEA, Md. — For the first time in Maryland, a woolly mammoth skeleton is on public display.

The Natural History Society of Maryland hosts the first public open house for its Ice Age exhibit on Sunday, February 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The exhibit will feature a fossilized woolly mammoth skeleton, currently on loan by Dr. Charles Breeze.

Dr. Breeze collected these mammoth fossils in Alaska over a period of several years.

During the "Meet the Mammoth" open house, visitors will be welcomed into the exhibit at no charge. There will also be mammoth-themed activities like arts and crafts and an Ice Age "knowledge quest" scavenger hunt.