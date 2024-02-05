Woodlawn man's trip to the liquor store turns him into millionaire

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Woodlawn man's recent trip to the liquor store turned him into a millionaire.

The lucky winner says he works two jobs, in construction and at a restaurant.

Little did he know his fortunes would soon change.

He went to Ingleside Liquors on Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville simply to buy a six-pack of beer.

While there he decided to spend $20 bucks on a 100X the Cash scratch-off.

He claims to have been playing the lottery for two decades, but never won big.

After getting over the initial shock, the big winner was able to leave the busy store without anyone knowing he'd hit the jackpot.

Now it's all a matter of deciding what to do with the money.

The man says he might go visit his mother in Central America.