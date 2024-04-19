Woodlawn ESOL teacher named Baltimore County's Teacher of the Year

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A 20-year educator who teaches ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) at Woodlawn Middle School has been named Baltimore County Public Schools' teacher of the year.

Stephanie Gerhold is currently department chair of the ESOL, World Languages, Science, and Library Media Services programs at Woodlawn Middle.

She was named Teacher of the Year for 2024-25 at a gala reception.

Gerhold said in a statement:

Witnessing students become the first in their families to attend college or hearing that former students are now teachers themselves is extremely rewarding. Collaborating with administrators, educators, staff, and local stakeholders to provide top-notch instruction, regardless of ZIP codes or English language proficiency, is a privilege. This daily inspiration drives me to ensure all students receive culturally responsive, high-quality instruction tailored to their needs, celebrating their diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Gerhold has also taught Spanish and English; she's a National Board Certified educator and Fulbright Scholar, and has been a resource teacher and an instructor in the BCPS Virtual Learning Program.

She has a bachelor's degree from Washington College in English and Hispanic studies, and a master's degree from Salisbury University in teaching ESOL.

Baltimore County had more than 11,000 students categorized as "English learners" for the 2022-2023 school year.

The county's budget called for 35 new ESOL positions, as the county's ESOL program spiked by 262 percent snce 2010.

They represent 141 countries and speak 123 languages.