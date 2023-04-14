Women's Home Preservation focused on revitalizing West Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE — To most, the empty corner on West Baltimore and Calhoun is just another vacant lot in Baltimore, to Nadine Dlodlo, it’s the beginning of a turnaround for union square.

The developer is planning to put in multi-purpose housing.

“Bringing back formerly red lined neighborhoods, Black neighborhoods, in a way that builds Black wealth," said Dlodlo.

The two main goals, avoid displacing the current neighbors through gentrification and build a safe place for single mothers.

“I am a single mom and I understand the difficulties of what it means to live on one income and still yearning something better for your family," said Dlodlo.

Renderings of the project show the difference between the vacant homes that sat there now and the concept design by Gensler architects.

Quin Evans, a minority female-owned business is taking over the design and construction, paying close attention to the history of the community.

“So we’re going to make sure the concept design is refined because of the historic district," said Nakita Reed, the lead architect.

For the community, it’s already spurring other development.

“We already see people saying I want to live in this area because we see what is coming in the future," said Bif Browning, President of the Union Square community.

Located the building on the corner of the road means it welcomes people into the Union Square neighborhood.

“When you’ll see it you’ll know 'hey, I’m on West Baltimore Street coming into Union Square or Franklin Square, the community on the other side,'" said Browning.

The hope is the to have residents moving in, in 2025.