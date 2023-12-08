Women with babies robbed at gunpoint in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some people are drawn to Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis for exercise, the fresh air and its natural beauty, but in recent months, it has also attracted a different element.

“I’ve had some kids from my community that will wait for me to come back while I’m walking Gimli, to walk home with me, because they’re getting accosted by people that are hanging out in the woods over here and asking them for money,” said Travis Montgomery.

On Thursday morning, police say one man took it a step further—-targeting a pair of women who came to the park with their babies in tow.

“The females said that they got to the park. They parked their vehicles just right out side, and they walked in with their two young kids,” said Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Taylor Petty, “They were approached from behind from an unknown male suspect. When they turned around, they did see that he was armed. He demanded their wallet, phone and car keys.”

The suspect then doubled back to one of the victim’s vehicles, a white Audi Q5, and sped away in the stolen vehicle, which has not yet been recovered.

For now, police say in addition to their added patrols here, they’re also calling on people who use the park to help better protect themselves.

Jeff Hager

“Have a buddy. Always have somebody know where you are,” said Cpl. Petty, “If you do feel something weird is going on, if you feel there’s an incident that is suspicious, somebody that might be lurking around, call the police.”

If you have any information, which could help lead police to a suspect, you can call Southern District detectives at 410-222-1960.